Sandro Tonali to Arsenal?! Gunners weighing up stunning deadline day move for Newcastle midfield dynamo

Rather than consider a sale, Newcastle are eager to help Tonali rediscover his best form, with the Italian still waiting on his first goal of the current campaign - having taken in 34 appearances across all competitions.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe has said: “I think that’s the key thing, I think the standards that he’s set. Last season in particular, I thought he was magnificent and him returning to the team gave us almost like a new signing, a new energy boost.

“He built really good relationships with the players around him and I think he was really, really effective in lots of different dimensions of the game. I think this season, for whatever reason, I don’t think he’s quite hit those levels that he did the season before.

“We’re working with him to get him back to those levels. I think we’ve seen games where he’s performed really well and even within games, there’s been moments and periods of the game where he’s been absolutely at his best. But it’s that consistency level for him – as it is for the team – that we’re focusing on.”

Newcastle, who are set to face Azerbaijani outfit Qarabag in the Champions League knockout stage play-offs, sit 10th in the Premier League table - 20 points behind leaders Arsenal.