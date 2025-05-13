Sack manager, director & half the players! Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr demands as Portuguese GOAT stalls on extending record-breaking contract in Saudi Pro League
Cristiano Ronaldo’s demands for signing a new Al-Nassr contract reportedly include sacking the club’s coach, sporting director and several players.
- Current deal is set to expire this summer
- Reluctant to pen extension as things stand
- Wants sweeping changes across the board