Ruben Amorim is back home! Man Utd boss returns to Portugal after Old Trafford sacking

Reported by Mail Sport, Amorim has wasted no time in returning home after his 'sudden' sacking and was spotted back in Lisbon on Saturday evening. CNN Portugal filmed the former United head coach, who ignored their questioning but ‘grinned’ as he was grilled on his next move by a reporter.

He arrived at Humberto Delgado Airport with his young son on a drizzly night in the Portuguese capital and made his way to a car with two rucksacks. The camera crew were waiting for him outside the airport, and looked to find out what lies in store for Amorim next.

Meanwhile in Manchester, the club appear no closer to appointing a long-term successor to Amorim with Under-18 boss Fletcher currently in charge of the first team. The Scotsman led the Red Devils for the first time in midweek and oversaw a 2-2 draw away at relegation-threatened Burnley.