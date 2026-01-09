'It would be a really strange appointment' - Alan Shearer warns Man Utd to be 'really careful' amid Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talks as Norwegian bids for interim return

Shearer told Betfair: "I wasn't surprised at all that Amorim was sacked in the end. I think Ruben Amorim knew it was coming. He gave them no choice with his outburst after the Leeds game. In any walk of life, if you publicly criticise your boss, you know what’s going to happen. Once he did that, it was just a matter of time. I think he knew what he was doing, he knew the writing was on the wall and that rant was his way of trying to take other people down with him.

"It would be a really strange appointment to go back to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. I understand Darren Fletcher or Michael Carrick, but I wouldn't understand going back to a guy the club have already sacked. I know Ole played for the club, has a great history and affinity there, and did well as an interim, but they sacked him for a reason.

"I totally understand Carrick or Fletcher to get them through to the end of the season. But it does seem like a recurring thing, and they have to be really careful. If the interim does well, they have to be really careful not to get stuck in that trap again. There will be big-name managers available in the summer - maybe Thomas Tuchel, depending on England's World Cup, maybe Carlo Ancelotti depending on Brazil.

"You stop the cycle by getting a really strong, big character in and letting him do the job. It’s no coincidence that the three clubs at the top - Villa, City, and Arsenal - are all basically run by their managers.

"They have directors of football, but they work in sync. That has to happen at Man United to get them anywhere near where they want to be."

