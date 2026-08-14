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Muhammad Zaki

Rodri pushes for Man City exit as midfielder asks for special permission to SKIP training as Barcelona move nears completion

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Rodri has sensationally moved to accelerate his departure from Manchester City by requesting a training exemption. The Spanish international is desperate to finalise a return to La Liga as negotiations between the Etihad outfit and Barcelona reach a critical tipping point.

  • Rodri seeks training exemption amid Barca link

    The saga surrounding Rodri’s future has taken a dramatic turn as the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner attempts to navigate his exit from the Etihad Stadium. Although his holiday period officially concluded this Thursday, the midfielder is seeking a special dispensation to avoid returning to the Manchester City training ground on Friday morning, according to SPORT. This tactical move mirrors the saga surrounding Ferran Torres, who was granted similar leeway by Barcelona as his €50m move to PSG was imminent.

    While the player’s desire to move to the Spotify Camp Nou is absolute, he is determined to handle the situation professionally. He understands that skipping training could be seen as a sign of rebellion, and he has made it clear he will only stay away with the permission of his current employer.


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  • Rodri Manchester City 2025-26Getty

    Barca sees second bid rejected

    Despite the player’s personal stance, City are proving to be tough negotiators. The English side have already stood their ground against several approaches from the Catalan giants. Most recently, the Blaugrana saw an improved proposal worth approximately €60 million rejected by the Etihad hierarchy, who are refusing to lower their demands despite Rodri entering the final year of his contract.

    New City boss Enzo Maresca has publicly maintained that he expects the player to return, despite the intense speculation. Following a pre-season clash in Seoul, the Italian manager was firm about the schedule. "Yes, at the moment he will be in Manchester. There is no update. On August 14 he will be back," Maresca told reporters.


  • Flick intervention and Madrid snub

    The drive behind this transfer has been fueled by personal conversations between Rodri and Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick. The German tactician reportedly reached out to the Spaniard to outline his tactical vision, convincing the midfielder that he would be the cornerstone of the new-look Barca engine room.

    "Out of respect for Madrid, as they have been class, Rodri informed them that his decision is to join Barca," Rodri's agent stated during an interview. This clear communication has helped maintain a respectful relationship between the parties involved, but it also leaves no doubt about where the player’s heart lies.


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  • RodriGetty Images

    Final hurdles in the saga

    While the player’s will is clear, the deal still hinges on the two clubs finding common ground. City are reportedly already looking for successors, with Chelsea ace Enzo Fernandez mentioned as a potential target, though the high costs associated with the Argentine make Rodri's departure even more sensitive. City have a long-standing policy of not keeping players against their will, but they have never been known to sell their best performers for anything less than market value.

    For Barcelona, the urgency is real. With Frenkie de Jong’s fitness still a major concern and the season fast approaching, securing a world-class midfielder is the top priority for Deco and the board. The club is prepared to make a significant effort to close the deal in the coming days.

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