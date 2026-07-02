'Roberto De Zerbi was a huge factor' - Sandro Tonali explains choosing Tottenham over Manchester City ahead of finalising £100m transfer from Newcastle

Tonali has agreed terms on a switch away from Newcastle for a fee that could reportedly reach £100 million, with De Zerbi's persuasion ultimately tipping the balance in Spurs' favour.

Speaking to Sky Sports on the move, Tonali was clear about why he felt the project at Spurs was the right fit for the next stage of his career at this specific moment. "Roberto De Zerbi was a huge factor," Tonali explained. "I have followed his work for a long time, and the way he sees football is something that resonates with me deeply. When I spoke to him, I knew this was where I wanted to be."







