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Tottenham Hotspur v Everton - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Zaki

'I'd be the best coach in Italy!' - Roberto De Zerbi makes bizarre claim despite Tottenham’s historic goal drought continuing against Everton

R. De Zerbi
Tottenham Hotspur
Serie A
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton
Everton

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi has launched an eyebrow-raising defense of his side's recent performances following a frustrating 0-0 draw against Everton. Despite Spurs failing to score in their opening four Premier League fixtures for the first time in the club's history, the Italian tactician was keen to highlight his team's defensive improvements.

  • Spurs' historic attacking struggles

    Tottenham's attacking woes reached a new low as a goalless stalemate against Everton extended their miserable run in front of goal. Following early-season defeats to Brentford and Newcastle United, plus a blank against Nottingham Forest, Spurs have now failed to score in their opening four league fixtures.

    This remarkable slump marks the first time in Tottenham's history that they have endured such a barren start to a league campaign. While the visitors secured a point from their latest outing, their complete inability to trouble the opposition goalkeeper has placed immense scrutiny on their forward line.


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    De Zerbi focuses on the positives

    Rather than dwell on his team's offensive shortcomings, De Zerbi used his post-match press conference to highlight Tottenham's newfound defensive resilience. The Italian manager pointed to consecutive shutouts against Nottingham Forest and Everton as proof of structural progress.

    Addressing the media, the manager suggested that his tactical approach would be heavily praised in his homeland. "For example, in Italy, I should be the best coach, no? Two games, two clean sheets," De Zerbi remarked. "What would La Gazzetta dello Sport write? Two clean sheets. What are you going to write tomorrow - a clean sheet or no goals? Tell me what you actually want to write."


  • Tactical tensions spill onto the pitch

    The frustration surrounding Tottenham's blunt attack was evident at the final whistle, culminating in an animated on-field exchange between De Zerbi and Mathys Tel. The forward, introduced as a second-half substitute, struggled to influence proceedings, prompting an immediate tactical debrief from his manager on the turf.

    De Zerbi played down the confrontation, explaining it was simply a matter of positional instruction. "Yes, I coached him on the pitch," he stated. "The body shape of a striker. The striker can play with the shoulder on the goal. If we are playing with James Maddison, Mohammed Kudus and Savio, he has to play as a striker, and the striker has to look at the goal, no?"

    The Spurs boss further clarified that Tel needed to adjust his instincts when anticipating deliveries. "Or on the cross of Robertson. He has to stay inside because he started his career as a striker. Now he's playing as a winger, but he started in his career as a striker," De Zerbi explained, before insisting "there is not a problem" and reaffirming his love for the player.


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    Crucial cup and league tests await

    De Zerbi now faces a vital week to rectify Tottenham's historic attacking dysfunction. Their immediate challenge is a daunting Carabao Cup third-round trip to Anfield to face Liverpool, offering a difficult environment for Spurs to try and rediscover their goalscoring touch against top-tier opposition.

    Following that midweek cup tie, Tottenham return to Premier League action by hosting Aston Villa on Saturday. If De Zerbi cannot quickly figure out how to translate defensive stability into attacking output across these two fixtures, the narrative surrounding his tenure will rapidly shift from tactical progression to a full-blown crisis.

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Tottenham Hotspur
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Carabao Cup
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Everton
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Wolverhampton Wanderers
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