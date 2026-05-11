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Roberto De Zerbi assesses Dejan Kulusevski's World Cup chances as Tottenham boss admits 'mistake' that led to Richarlison injury
Kulusevski's World Cup dream in jeopardy
Kulusevski has been out of action since May 2025 due to a persistent patella injury, leaving him in a race against time to join Graham Potter’s Sweden squad this summer. The winger has faced a gruelling rehabilitation period and recently underwent a minor follow-up procedure.
Speaking on the forward's prospects, De Zerbi admitted: “I don’t know the situation well. For me, it’s difficult to understand how he can play at the World Cup if he didn’t play any games this season. But I texted him after [the Villa game]. He told me in the next week, I think, he comes back [to continue his rehab at Hotspur Way]. And I hope he can be available to stay with us in the last game because he is an amazing player.”
Sweden winger's defiant message
Despite his manager's cautious outlook, Kulusevski remains incredibly vocal about his desire to make the plane to North America. Sweden failed to qualify for the 2022 edition, and the former Juventus star is desperate to lead his nation on the global stage.
“I haven't played in a year. I know what the chances are,” Kulusevski previously told Viaplay. “But if there is one person on the planet who can do this, I would bet on myself. And we are not just going there to participate. Sweden will aim to be one of the best. As long as I live, I will do everything I can so that Sweden, when we go out and play, will not be afraid of anyone. Brazil, France, whoever they are. That's why I'm on this planet. To give faith and love to my people.”
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Richarlison injury concerns addressed
While Kulusevski remains a long-term absentee, concerns were raised regarding Richarlison after the Brazilian was missing from training on Wednesday. The former Everton man was a key performer in Spurs' recent 2-1 victory over Aston Villa with his first-half goal, but was substituted late in the game, sparking fears of a fresh setback.
De Zerbi was quick to play down the severity of the issue, attributing the absence to workload management rather than a specific injury. “Yes [he missed training] because he worked very hard [aganist Villa],” the Italian tactician explained. “I think my mistake was not to substitute him before the end of the game. But Richarlison was playing very well, he was important in the set-pieces and he played a great game. But just fatigue.”
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Spurs looking to finish strong
Tottenham's victory over Villa moved them out of the Premier League relegation zone, providing much-needed breathing room in a difficult campaign. The club's medical staff are now focused on managing the squad's fitness levels as they approach the final weeks of the domestic season, with De Zerbi hoping to have as many options as possible.
Spurs will face Leeds on Monday night before concluding their campaign with games against Chelsea and Everton.