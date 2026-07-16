AFP
Robert Lewandowski explains how his love for Barcelona saw him snub transfer offers for Chicago Fire move
Why Lewandowski chose MLS over Europe
The legendary forward was officially presented as Chicago Fire's marquee signing this week, marking the end of a glittering career at the top of the European game. Despite interest from several Champions League regulars and historic clubs across the continent, Lewandowski ultimately decided that his journey in European club football had reached its natural conclusion at the Camp Nou.
Having joined up with his new team-mates for his first training sessions, the former Bayern Munich star explained that his emotional ties to the Catalan giants played a decisive role in his relocation to the United States. He felt that playing for any other European side would have felt like a step backwards after his experience in Spain.
Snubbing offers from Italy and Turkey
Before the move to Chicago was finalised, rumors were rife regarding the striker's next destination. Reports suggested that Lewandowski had lucrative offers on the table from clubs in Turkey, Portugal, and Italy, with Serie A giants Juventus frequently mentioned as a potential landing spot for the clinical finisher.
However, the 37-year-old was firm in his stance that he did not want to represent another side on the continent. "My time at Barca was over and I couldn’t imagine myself in another European club," he told reporters . "My affection for Barca was too big."
The Berhalter factor
While his exit from Barcelona was emotional, Lewandowski’s arrival in Chicago has sparked immense excitement. Head coach Gregg Berhalter was a driving force behind the deal and believes the striker will be a transformative signing for the club.
Berhalter is confident that the veteran's professionalism will be a catalyst for growth within his squad. "We are convinced that he'll have an immediate impact on the team. First of all, he is a model professional. He has been doing this for a long time and knows how to take care of his body and how to maintain an optimal level. I think he will be a role model," said the former USMNT head coach, as quoted by Pilka Nozna.
- AFP
A new chapter in the Windy City
The Polish icon is now preparing for his competitive debut. Chicago Fire fans won't have to wait long to see their new superstar in action, as the club prepares for its upcoming clash against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Thursday night, local time, where he will reunite with his former Bayern Munich teammate Thomas Muller. He joined the squad for his first training session on Tuesday, ready to prove that age is just a number. The journey that started at Delta Warsaw and reached its peak in Munich and Barcelona now finds a fascinating conclusion in the shadow of the Chicago skyline.
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