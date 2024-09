A-List affair! Rob McElhenney reveals David Beckham and Tom Brady will attend Birmingham vs Wrexham as co-owner flies straight from the Emmys for League One showdown Wrexham D. Beckham Showbiz League One Birmingham vs Wrexham Birmingham

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney has revealed that David Beckham and Tom Brady will be joining him at St Andrew’s for a clash with Birmingham.