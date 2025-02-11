Can they survive without Riqui Puig, does Marco Reus find his best? Five key questions for LA Galaxy ahead of MLS Cup title defense

GOAL takes a look at some of the biggest storylines surrounding the defending champions ahead of the 2025 season

LA Galaxy sort of chugged away last season. While all eyes were on Inter Miami and their spring to the Supporters' Shield, the Galaxy steadily picked up points out west. The only real drama came on the final day of the regular season when they were narrowly pipped to the top seed of the Western Conference by LAFC.

Otherwise, though, this was a well-rounded side full of quality. Riqui Puig was the star man, while Gabriel Pec, Joseph Paintsil, and Dejan Joveljic added quality elsewhere. And even though they looked wide open in transition at times, the Galaxy had enough to pretty much outscore everyone else when it came to the playoffs. Traditional Cup winners? Absolutely not. But trophies are trophies.

Ahead of the 2025 season, things look different in Los Angeles. Puig is gone for a good chunk of the season after tearing his ACL in last year's playoffs. The exact date of his return is unknown, but head coach Greg Vanney made it clear that the Galaxy will have their star man in some capacity this season. How much he can offer remains to be seen.

There are issues elsewhere, too. Joveljic plays for Sporting KC now. Paintsil will miss nearly two months with a hamstring injury.

But there is good news. A full season of former Dortmund star Marco Reus should undoubtedly raise the levels, while a couple of new signings should make things interesting. There is also something to be said, perhaps, for the experience that comes with winning things. GOAL takes a look at the Galaxy and tries to answer some of the biggest questions ahead of their MLS Cup defense.