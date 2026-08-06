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Riccardo Calafiori backs world-class signings as Arsenal close in on Bruno Guimaraes and target Vinicius Junior
Calafiori backs move for Brazilian stars
The North London club is reportedly on the verge of finalising a deal for Newcastle United midfielder Guimaraes, while also maintaining an audacious interest in Real Madrid superstar Vinicius. Calafiori is vocal about the necessity of such high-profile acquisitions if the club is to stay ahead of their rivals.
Speaking to Sky Sports about the potential arrivals of Guimaraes and Vinicius, the Italy international was clear about the standard required at the Emirates. Calafiori stated: "Of course we are on that level now, we are on top. We want to win the league again and we want to be even better than last season, if we can, so we need those kind of players, I think."
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The details of the Guimaraes deal
The pursuit of Guimaraes has been one of the sagas of the summer, but it appears a resolution is finally in sight. A deal to bring the former Lyon man to the Emirates from Newcastle is close to being completed after a £75 million fee was agreed between the two Premier League sides. The Brazilian made it clear to the Magpies that he wanted to make the move to north London, prompting the clubs to meet in the middle of Arsenal’s opening bid of £70m and Newcastle’s initial valuation of £80m.
Landing Guimaraes would represent a significant statement of intent for Mikel Arteta, who has been keen to add more steel and creativity to his engine room.
Chasing the Vinicius dream
While the Guimaraes deal seems a matter of time, the chase for Vinicius remains a much more complicated affair. It is an incredibly ambitious move from the Gunners to try and bring the Brazilian forward to the Premier League, but it is one they are working on while contract negotiations in Madrid stall. However, hopes of signing the Brazilian have recently taken a hit after Madrid improved their contract offer to the forward to ward off the growing interest from the English champions.
The situation remains fluid because the winger's current deal is set to expire next summer. This means he could potentially depart on a free transfer if he does not sign the new contract or chooses to pursue a move to Arsenal, who are reportedly ready to offer him very attractive financial terms.
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Preparation challenges for Arteta
Despite the excitement surrounding potential transfers, Arsenal face immediate challenges on the pitch. The squad has been stretched during pre-season, as evidenced by a 3-1 friendly defeat to Real Betis in Dublin. Calafiori, who started that match, admitted that the lack of preparation time for returning World Cup stars could make the start of the campaign difficult. With the Community Shield against Manchester City looming in just ten days, the pressure is on for the squad to find their rhythm quickly.
"I think it’s going to be a tricky start to the season because of that. All the big teams are going to have this problem and of course we’re still waiting for them I hope they’re going to be really in form and ready to help us. In 10 days we’re going to be playing the final so we need to be ready," the defender explained.
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