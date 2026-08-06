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Mikel Arteta tight-lipped on Bruno Guimaraes arrival as Arsenal offloads Christian Norgaard to Everton
Arteta plays it cool on Guimaraes deal
Arteta refused to be drawn into speculation regarding Guimaraes, despite reports circulating that a massive transfer is reaching its final stages. The Gunners are understood to have agreed a £75m fee for the Brazilian midfielder, who has reportedly been given permission to travel for a medical. However, speaking after the 3-2 loss to Real Betis, Arteta maintained his usual stance of not discussing players who belong to other clubs.
When pressed on how much of a boost the 28-year-old would be to his squad, Arteta was firm in his response. "I'm not going to talk about any players who aren't Arsenal players," the Spaniard stated. He later added: "Well, I can tell you at the moment that something happens and we can announce it. I will give you my straight answer."
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A major midfield reinforcement for the Gunners
The pursuit of Guimaraes marks a strategic move for Arsenal, who are looking to add further depth and quality to a midfield that already boasts the likes of Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, and Mikel Merino. Since his arrival at St James' Park from Lyon in January 2022, the Brazilian has become a cornerstone of Newcastle’s project. His leadership was crucial in guiding the Magpies back to the Champions League and their eventual Carabao Cup success in 2025.
The reported £75 million figure highlights the high esteem in which Guimaraes is held, especially considering he is tied to a contract in the North East until 2028. For Arteta, the versatility Guimaraes offers is a significant draw; the midfielder is equally comfortable operating as a deep-lying playmaker or pushing forward in a more advanced number eight role.
Midfield reshuffle as Norgaard departs
The potential arrival of Guimaraes coincides with the departure of Christian Norgaard, who has completed a move to Everton. Norgaard was a key figure in the dressing room during Arsenal’s recent title success, and Arteta was quick to praise the Danish international's contribution to the club.
"Well, he played a tremendous role for us," Arteta said regarding Norgaard's exit. "When I brought him here I said that he could be our group player. An incredible capacity to bring people together, to keep the standards high. When he played he had some really good moments as well. But I understand that to fulfil that role for a long period is not easy. He had a massive opportunity with a manager and a club that I know really well. We wish him all the best and thank you."
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The final piece of the title puzzle
While thefee is lower than the £100m figure Newcastle were initially quoting, it remains a significant investment for a player who turns 29 in November. The club believes that Guimaraes’ lack of an adaptation period—having already spent four years in the Premier League—makes him the ideal candidate to slot straight into the starting XI. His consistency and leadership are viewed as essential components for a squad aiming for multiple trophies. For now, securing Guimaraes is a massive win for the recruitment team, providing a blend of physicality and technical excellence that few players can match.
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