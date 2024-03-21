Kylian Mbappe Erling Haaland 2023-24Getty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Revealed: Who Real Madrid stars Jude Bellingham & Aurelien Tchouameni were really talking about in viral video – and it wasn’t Erling Haaland vs Kylian Mbappe

Jude BellinghamAurelien TchouameniReal MadridErling HaalandKylian MbappeEric DierDayot UpamecanoBayern MunichManchester CityParis Saint-GermainLaLigaBundesliga

A video of Jude Bellingham’s heated debate with Aurelien Tchouameni has gone viral, with it now revealed who the Real Madrid stars were talking about.

  • Blancos stars in dressing room debate
  • Were considered to be assessing strikers
  • Actually talking about Bayern centre-halves

