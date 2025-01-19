'I didn't want him to get a red card!' - Harvey Elliott had to restrain Darwin Nunez during Liverpool's emotional celebrations at end of dramatic win against Brentford
Harvey Elliott tried to restrain Liverpool team-mate Darwin Nunez during his goal celebration against Brentford to avoid the forward being sent off.
- Nunez booked for goal celebration
- Elliott tried to stop him getting red
- Forward scored twice in stoppage time