Real Madrid considering hiring Serie A manager to replace under-fire Alvaro Arbeloa
Real Madrid eye Allegri amidst Bernabeu crisis
Arbeloa’s tenure hit a fresh low recently as the atmosphere turned toxic during a shock 1-0 home defeat to Getafe, leaving the club trailing Barcelona by four points in the La Liga title race. The former Madrid defender has struggled to maintain discipline and consistency, with the club now linked to a more experienced hand. According to Corriere dello Sport, Los Blancos are seriously weighing up a move for Allegri ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. The veteran tactician is currently under contract at San Siro until 2027, but the lure of the Spanish capital has proven difficult for many managers to resist. Real Madrid are desperate to restore their domestic and continental dominance, and they believe Allegri’s pragmatic approach and proven winning pedigree could be the perfect antidote to their current defensive frailties and tactical inconsistency under the current regime.
Pressure mounts on Arbeloa after Getafe shock
The Getafe loss was marred by a lack of discipline, culminating in a straight red card for teenage prospect Franco Mastantuono. Arbeloa was visibly frustrated after the final whistle, struggling to explain how his side failed to break down a low block or maintain their composure in the dying stages of the match. With the fans growing restless, the manager's ability to navigate an upcoming Champions League round of 16 tie is now being questioned.
Arbeloa did not hold back in his post-match assessment of the disciplinary issues plaguing his squad, stating: "It’s unacceptable. The Mastantuono thing cannot happen. Huijsen and Carreras’ yellow cards are part of the game. But we’re going to have three very important players out in Vigo." He also addressed the tactical struggles, adding: "We had clearer chances than Getafe. Nothing happened that we didn’t know was going to happen. It’s true that we had chances to score; it’s also true that we can play better. I can’t fault my players for their effort. The responsibility for improving our play is mine. If anyone is responsible for the defeat, it’s me."
Third time lucky for Allegri and Real Madrid?
This is not the first time Allegri has been linked with the most prestigious job in club football. The Italian has a long-standing history with Perez, having come incredibly close to joining the club on two previous occasions. In 2019 and 2021, Allegri was considered the primary candidate to take over in Madrid, according to the Corriere dello Sport report. In fact, it is widely reported that he had reached a verbal agreement with the club in 2021 before performing a dramatic U-turn to return to Juventus after a meeting with then-president Andrea Agnelli. Now, the stars may finally be aligning for a move to La Liga.
While Jurgen Klopp remains a person of interest for Perez, the German is currently settled in his role as Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull and remains unlikely to return to the dugout in the immediate future. This leaves Allegri as the standout candidate if Madrid decide to pull the trigger on Arbeloa. The 58-year-old’s ability to manage big egos and deliver trophies under immense pressure is exactly what the Real Madrid board desires as they look to stabilise the first-team squad for the long term.
Allegri speaks out on San Siro future
Despite the intensifying rumours linking him with Milan exit, Allegri has publicly maintained that his focus remains entirely on his current project at San Siro. Speaking after recent speculation about his future surfaced, the Italian coach insisted that there is no friction between himself and the Rossoneri management.
Addressing the rumours directly, Allegri said: "There’s total harmony with the club regarding the rumours that came out this week. Of course, in any discussion, there can be different points of view. It’s important that everyone works for the good of Milan. I’m very happy to have returned to Milan after 15 years and to have started working with a wonderful group of players. The club is planning and structuring Milan’s future. To do that, we need to achieve the most important result. In March, we’re in a fairly good position. Now we have to see if we’re good enough to stay there or take the final step. There’s harmony between the club and me."
