Getty/GOAL
Real Madrid and Super League launch €4.5bn lawsuits against UEFA as president Aleksander Ceferin told to 'approve' new competition after EU court ruling
The €4.5bn lawsuit
According to AS, the European Super League’s organisers and Madrid are launching separate lawsuits against UEFA, arguing that the organisation's actions caused substantial financial harm to the divisive project. Attempts to block the competition, which aims to challenge the Champions League by pitting the continent's strongest teams against each other, were dashed when the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) determined in 2023 that UEFA and FIFA acted unlawfully by blocking the creation of the Super League. Then, in October, the Provincial Court of Madrid dismissed appeals lodged by UEFA, La Liga, and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), upholding the earlier judgment.
In a new letter to UEFA, A22 warned of legal consequences should they refuse to adhere to that ruling and grant official approval within two months.
"Despite our substantial concessions, no agreement has been reached," it read. "Consequently, we hereby reiterate our request for UEFA's formal acknowledgement of our proposal (amended to reflect the negotiations mentioned above) as soon as possible and, in any event, no later than eight weeks from the date of this letter."
Meanwhile, Madrid president Florentino Perez confirmed at the Annual General Meeting that the club will file their own lawsuit, which will take the entire claims against UEFA to €4.5bn.
- AFP
The new proposed format
The Super League was originally launched with 12 founding clubs as a closed competition, immediately sparking backlash across Europe. Following intense criticism and negotiations with UEFA, the organisers introduced several major reforms to reshape the project into a more open and competitive model. The revised format proposed expanding the competition to 36 clubs, divided into two groups of 18 in a “Super-Champions” style league, with the top teams advancing to the knockout stages. Governance reforms were also put forward, including a new board composed of participating clubs, UEFA or the European Football Council, and player representatives. Significantly, three player delegates would have voting power on crucial matters such as revenue distribution and competition format. A22 additionally suggested creating a unified digital platform called 'Unify' to stream free football content to fans worldwide.
Despite these amendments, UEFA ultimately rejected the proposals, sparking further action from Madrid and A22.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Madrid left alone in the fight
The Super League project, launched in 2021 by giants such as Madrid, Barcelona, Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea, collapsed almost immediately under massive fan protests and strong pressure from football authorities. The English clubs withdrew within days, leaving Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus as the project's remaining supporters. Over time, however, Juventus and Barcelona’s stances shifted. With UEFA introducing a new Champions League format that promises higher revenues, improved competitiveness and several structural adjustments, the Italian side pulled out in June 2024, three years before the other teams withdrew, and Barcelona followed in October this year. The Catalan side's exit leaves their Clasico rivals as the last remaining team still publicly advocating for the Super League.
- Getty Images
Madrid looking to get back to winning ways
UEFA will look to find common ground with A22 and Madrid before granting official recognition to the revamped Super League. Fans will hope that a solution emerges that serves the broader interests of football. Meanwhile, Madrid are set to host Olympiacos in the Champions League on Wednesday, with Los Blancos aiming to return to winning ways after suffering a loss and two draws in recent games against Liverpool, Rayo Vallecano and Elche.
Advertisement