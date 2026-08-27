Rafael Leao turns down Al-Hilal bid as AC Milan star prioritises European stay

Italian transfer expert Nicolo Schira revealed that the forward has rejected several formal approaches from abroad over the past few days. Detailing the player's current market situation, Schira posted on his personal X account: "Rafa Leao has turned down Al Hilal and Newcastle bids in the last days. The portuguese forward has never opened the door to Aston Villa (salary offer considered low). Two options for him, as of now: Galatasaray or staying at AC Milan (but he is not in Amorim’s Plans)"