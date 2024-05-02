PSG and France left devastated as Lucas Hernandez suffers ACL rupture that will rule him out of Euro 2024

Getty ImagesAditya GokhalePSG and France left devastated as Lucas Hernandez suffers ACL rupture that will rule him out of Euro 2024Lucas HernandezBorussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainChampions LeagueFranceEuropean ChampionshipParis Saint-Germain have confirmed that defender Lucas Hernandez has suffered an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) rupture.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowHernandez subbed off during Dortmund loss PSG confirm ACL tear and imminent surgery Defender will now miss the Euros with France Article continues below