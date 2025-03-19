Promotion and relegation is a move USL had to make, will it change America's soccer club landscape?

An open system in American soccer offers the kind of competition that has previously been unavailable stateside and a move USL had to make

So, it was always going to happen. At some point, American soccer was going to have to cave. Promotion-relegation has always been tied to the concept of legitimacy in the wider soccer consciousness. Closed systems, we are told, aren't the way that this sport works. Teams have to have the jeopardy of failure - or potential glory of success - to truly compete. This is, after all, what real football looks like.

And the USL was the first American soccer league to jump, announcing Wednesday morning that they will move towards a fully-fledged promotion-relegation system concurrently with the start of their Division 1 league in either the 2027 or 2028 season. It seems the right thing to do. So much about the USL is based on concepts of disruption and innovation. This is not a setup supposed to compete with MLS - it doesn't have the clout or finances to do so. The natural solution, then, is to make their product different. Why not smack a big fat European label on this all? Surely, it's a way to separate themselves from the big-money, franchise model that has come to dominate MLS.

Right now, it's the absolute right thing to do. The USL is an interesting product that exists in a unique space. There are no massive pressures brought about by TV deals - although that might need to change. There aren't many eyes on this thing in general. And with a Division 1 league on the way, it's a natural move that paves the way to something bigger.