Shock London rivals tipped as Premier League dark horses to threaten Arsenal's title defence in bold prediction

Speaking to talkSPORT, former Scottish international Ally McCoist admitted that the defending champions are currently the benchmark for the rest of the league. "Arsenal, I think at this moment in time would be my favourites, just, at the start of the tournament," he said. "I think there’s improvement in Liverpool, improvement in Manchester United. United obviously have European football to think about as well, but I think it’ll be interesting to see."

The former Scotland striker noted that while Manchester City remain a threat, the absence of Pep Guardiola creates uncertainty. "Manchester City, we don’t know with no Pep, but I thought Rodri was massive, outstanding at the World Cup," he added. "I thought that was him back to his best. I thought he was immense. So he’s vital, absolutely vital.

"We’ve known how difficult it is to defend the league title, but I just think Arsenal, there’s no way they’re certainties, but I would probably have them just starting as favourites."