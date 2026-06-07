Premier League clubs line up €55m offers for Como star but Serie A giants slap huge price tag on midfielder to fight off interest

Managing the future of stars like Baturina is just one part of the puzzle for Fabregas. After securing a historic qualification for the Champions League, the Spanish tactician is already looking at how to bridge the gap between his squad and the continent's elite. The 39-year-old has been vocal about the need for constant improvement following their rapid rise from the lower divisions. Since being acquired by the Djarum Group following their 2019 promotion to Serie C, the club has secured two further promotions to reach Serie A, culminating in Fabregas guiding them to a fourth-place finish in just his second season.

"Yes, the night after the Cremonese match, we celebrated with the whole team and the staff. On Monday morning, we were already back to work, it's true, because it's the right thing to do. Now everyone will go on vacation, but there is something important for me to manage. We need to raise the level, the organisation, and many other things. It needs to be done right away," Fabregas stated following their top-four finish.



