Portuguese government launch own investigation after Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni accused of racial abuse by Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior

A statement from European football’s governing body read: “The official match reports from last night’s fixtures are currently being reviewed. When incidents are reported, procedures are initiated and, if these result in disciplinary sanctions, they are announced on the UEFA disciplinary website. At this time, we have no further information to provide and no additional comments to make.”

Vinicius issued a statement after the game, in which he said: “Racists are, above all, cowards. They need to put their shirts in their mouths to show how weak they are. But they have the protection of others who, theoretically, have an obligation to punish them. Nothing that happened today is new in my life or in my team's life. I received a yellow card for celebrating a goal. I still don't understand why. On the other hand, it was just a poorly executed protocol that served no purpose. I don't like to appear in situations like this, especially after a big win and when the headlines should be about Real Madrid, but it's necessary.”

Prestianni stated in a social media post: “I want to clarify that at no point did I direct racist insults at the player Vinicius Junior, who unfortunately misinterpreted what he thinks he heard. I have never been racist towards anyone. And I regret the threats I received from Real Madrid players.”