‘The body isn’t eternal’ - Portugal want World Cup win for Cristiano Ronaldo before 41-year-old superstar is forced to retire

As Ronaldo prepares to lead Portugal into his sixth World Cup at the age of 41, the emotional weight of his impending retirement is beginning to settle over the national team. Former Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) national team director Godinho has expressed a deep desire to see the Al-Nassr superstar bow out at the very top of the game, securing the one major trophy that has eluded him throughout his record-breaking career.

Speaking about the veteran's future, Godinho acknowledged that while Ronaldo’s longevity is unprecedented, the end of the road is approaching. "Let's hope he's in a position to retire - I don't know when, but the body isn't eternal - with a title of this magnitude," he said in an interview with Lusa. "But it won't be easy for Portugal and other European teams. Played in three countries, with players who have played many games under their belts, those who are there have to know how to manage these difficulties, compounded by the fact that it's far away."