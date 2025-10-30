Pep Guardiola delivers worrying Erling Haaland injury update ahead of Man City’s clash with Bournemouth

Guardiola knows how vital Haaland has been to his team this season. The Norwegian has already smashed home 15 goals across just 12 appearances in the Premier League and Champions League. No other City player has managed more than a single goal in those competitions, emphasising just how dependent the champions have become on their towering striker. When pressed for an update after the Swansea victory, Guardiola’s response did little to calm nerves among City supporters.

“I don’t know yet. I hope so,” he said tersely when asked if Haaland would be ready to face the Cherries at the Etihad.

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa deserve credit for how they nullified Haaland. The Spanish manager revealed that his side had worked meticulously to cut off service to the Norwegian and deny him space to operate.

"We tried tactically and in individual performance to get duels with him, intelligently, with the power we showed," Emery said. "Then we had some help from defensive cover and also the goalkeeper. We needed everything to stop him."

The plan certainly worked as Villa became only the second team, after Tottenham, to keep Haaland off the scoresheet this season. It is a remarkable feat given his ruthless form in front of goal in the current campaign.