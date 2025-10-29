Rayan Cherki Omar Marmoush Man City HICGetty Images
Richard Martin

Man City player ratings vs Swansea City: Rayan Cherki shines and Omar Marmoush secures come-from-behind win in Carabao Cup for Erling Haaland-less Cityzens

Rayan Cherki showed his class to inspire Manchester City to a come-from-behind 3-1 win at Swansea as Pep Guardiola's side booked their place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals. The French playmaker was City's top performer in an underwhelming display overall against the Championship side, who took the lead through a spectacular goal from Goncalo Franco.

Cherki hit the post as City finally woke up and Jeremy Doku found an equaliser before the break with the help of a huge deflection off Swansea's Cameron Burgess. Guardiola was ruthless with his substitutions, pulling off the ragged defensive duo Rayan Ait-Nouri and Abdukodir Khusanov plus the inexperienced Divine Mukasa as Phil Foden, John Stones and Josko Gvardiol came on, and City's class subsequently shone through.

Omar Marmoush thumped home after a clever pass from Cherki to give City the lead in the 77th minute, and the former Lyon maverick made sure of victory by scoring in added time, although there was some concern as he appeared to hurt a muscle in the process.

GOAL rates City's players from the Swansea.com Stadium...

  • TOPSHOT-FBL-ENG-LCUP-SWANSEA-MAN CITYAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    James Trafford (6/10):

    Made a crucial finger-tip save to stop Widell from doubling Swansea's lead. Nothing he could do about Franco's worldie and he barely had to make a save in the second half.

    Rico Lewis (6/10):

    A lively display shuttling between defence and attack. 

    Abdukodir Khusanov (4/10):

    An erratic performance. Set the tone with a reckless early challenge which he should have been booked for. Was then lucky his loose pass that was scooped up by Widell was not punished.

    Nathan Ake (5/10):

    Didn't show much authority as captain as no one bothered to pick up Franco when Key advanced.

    Rayan Ait-Nouri (4/10):

    Played his first game after missing two months with injury and it was a difficult return. Key twisted his way past him before setting up Franco's goal and then he got a booking for taking out Widell.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-ENG-LCUP-SWANSEA-MAN CITYAFP

    Midfield

    Oscar Bobb (5/10)

    Struggled to find much space down the flank as Tymon and Samuels-Smith doubled up on him effectively.

    Nico Gonzalez (7/10):

    A strong, commanding display through the middle and one of the few players who stood tall throughout.

    Divine Mukasa (5/10):

    Found it much tougher than in his impressive debut against Huddersfield and was hooked on 62 minutes for Foden.

  • Swansea City v Manchester City - Carabao Cup Fourth RoundGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Rayan Cherki (9/10):

    The standout performer, always looking to make something happen with his trickery and guile. Hit the post after some quick footwork in the box then played a smart pass to set up Marmoush. Crowned an excellent finish with a well deserved goal.

    Omar Marmoush (6/10):

    Had a quiet first half but grew into the game and proved his worth with his clinical winner.

    Jeremy Doku (7/10):

    His pace and nifty footwork got City back into the game, even if he benefitted from a big deflection off Burgess. Kept probing in the second half.

  • FBL-ENG-LCUP-SWANSEA-MAN CITYAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Josko Gvardiol (7/10):

    Gave City much more presence going forward and in defence, displaying the power and authority Ait-Nouri lacked. Provided the pass for Cherki's goal.

    Phil Foden (6/10):

    A luxury asset to bring off the bench and he gave City a bit more sparkle.

    John Stones (6/10):

    Brought some much-needed experience and calmness to the defence when replacing Khusanov.

    Pep Guardiola (7/10):

    Will not have been pleased with the first-half display, particularly defensively. His decisive triple-change sorted everything out

Premier League
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
Leeds crest
Leeds
LEE