Pep Guardiola, take note! Jack Grealish must be allowed to be a 'free spirit' for Man City after shining in new role for England

The former Aston Villa man has been forced to rein in his natural creative instincts at the Etihad Stadium, but it doesn't have to be that way

"Honestly, it was probably one of the worst summers of my life because you can’t not see everything that’s happening in front of you," Jack Grealish told ITV Sport after scoring in his first game for England since being left out of Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 squad. "It was difficult, but it’s given me more resolve to bounce back."

The Manchester City star's third international goal was a beauty, as he swept a first-time shot into the far corner of the Ireland net after being picked out by Declan Rice. That sublime effort effectively sealed a 2-0 Nations League victory for England, and Grealish couldn't resist putting his fingers to his ears as he celebrated against the country he used to represent at Under-21 level, having been booed by most of the fans packed into the Aviva Stadium in the first 25 minutes of the game.

It seemed more like an outpouring of relief than an act of antagonism, though. Grealish missed out on the Euros after his worst season yet in a City shirt. It's been a long time since he's been in the headlines for positive reasons, but he reminded everyone of his unique qualities on Saturday.

Grealish shone after being moved into the No.10 slot by England interim manager Lee Carsley, and will surely be hoping that Pep Guardiola takes note after seeing his career stagnate at club level. On this evidence, the 28-year-old deserves to be far more than just a system slave at City, who have now been shown exactly how to unlock his full potential.