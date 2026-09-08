'Very difficult to watch!' - Paul Scholes tells Michael Carrick to bench Man Utd star for Man City derby date

Benjamin Sesko is yet to make a starting appearance for Manchester United this season following a shin injury that sidelined him for the entire pre-season. In his absence, Carrick has opted to deploy Matheus Cunha as his primary striker against Hull City, Ipswich Town, and Everton.

While wide men Bryan Mbuemo and Marcus Rashford have enjoyed positive starts to the campaign, United's central attack has lacked a genuine edge. Cunha, who joined from Wolves last year, has historically featured on the left flank, leaving questions over his suitability to lead the line.

Sesko recently demonstrated his value by scoring a brilliant header from a Luke Shaw delivery against Everton. However, a late equaliser from Ainsley Maitland-Niles at the Hill Dickinson Stadium meant United had to settle for a draw.



