'I’d say Paul Pogba' - Pape Matar Sarr reveals Juventus inspiration after completing loan move from Tottenham

Sarr wasted no time in making his feelings known about his dream move to Turin. The 23-year-old midfielder originally joined Tottenham in the summer of 2021 before returning to Metz on a season-long loan for the 2021-22 campaign. Having gone on to make 141 appearances across all competitions for Spurs - registering 11 goals and 11 assists - he completed his shift to the Allianz Stadium and spoke passionately about the history of his new surroundings and the legendary figures who have previously donned the famous black and white stripes.

Speaking to the club's official website during his first interview, Sarr said: 'My first impression is that Juventus is a huge club with a history of great players like Zidane, Paul Pogba, and Platini. This club means a lot to me. It's a great club, and I'm very happy to be here. I'm really excited about getting stuck into this new challenge at Juventus.'