Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
Liverpool FC v AS Monaco - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Alvino Hanafi

AS Monaco Paul Pogba contract termination: Midfielder leaves French club after mutual exit

P. Pogba
Monaco
Ligue 1

Paul Pogba has officially left AS Monaco after the club and the French midfielder mutually agreed to terminate his contract. The unexpected departure comes ahead of the new season after initial objectives were only partially achieved.

  • Mutual contract termination

    AS Monaco and Pogba have jointly announced the end of their venture, terminating a contract that was originally scheduled to run until June 2027. Both parties concluded that the objectives initially set when he joined during the 2025 pre-season were only partially achieved.

    The decision comes ahead of the club's opening match of the new campaign, bringing a premature end to the midfielder's time in the Principality. Monaco expressed heartfelt gratitude to the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner for his professionalism throughout his stay.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-MONACO-POGBAAFP

    CEO and club tribute

    Chief Executive Officer Thiago Scuro praised the midfielder's exemplary attitude and the positive impact he had behind the scenes. "When he joined, we explained that this was a major challenge, that was audacious and ambitious," Scuro stated.

    "While the outcome is not what we had hoped for, it should not overshadow the enthusiasm that surrounded his return to club football... What he brought to the dressing room, particularly to the younger players with whom he constantly shared his vast experience and offered valuable advice, was precious."

  • Reflecting on the challenge

    Pogba’s spell in Monaco was designed to help him return to top-level competition after a long absence from professional football. Despite not playing as many matches as he had originally hoped, the midfielder successfully returned to the pitch and shared his invaluable expertise with the first-team squad.

    Reflecting on his departure, Pogba said: "Representing this club and the principality was an incredible experience. AS Monaco is an incredible club and although I did not play as many games as I had hoped, I will always be grateful for the opportunity to wear their colours. Daghe Munegu !"

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Paul Pogba HIC 2-1GOAL

    Looking to the future

    With his contract officially terminated, Pogba now becomes a free agent as he weighs up his next career move. The midfielder will look to build upon the physical recovery and competitive minutes he achieved during his time in Ligue 1.

    Meanwhile, AS Monaco turn their full attention toward the new domestic season without their high-profile midfielder. The club wishes the 2018 World Cup winner every success in the future as they prepare for their upcoming fixtures.

Conference League Qualification
Gornik Zabrze crest
Gornik Zabrze
GOR
Monaco crest
Monaco
ASM