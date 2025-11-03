AFP
The Ox is back! Why free agent Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has returned to Arsenal - explained
Rise to fame at Arsenal
After graduating from Southampton's youth academy, Oxlade-Chamberlain represented the Saints' senior side for a season before catching the eye of legendary former Gunners boss Arsene Wenger, who signed the wide player in 2011. At Arsenal, the now-32-year-old won three FA Cup titles and as many Community Shields during his six-year-long stint at Emirates Stadium.
The journey came to an end when he was picked up by Jurgen Klopp ahead of the 2017-18 season as the Reds were rebuilding their squad. Oxlade-Chamberlain was among a host of stars, including Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson, who joined the Merseyside club in that campaign.
Why did oxlade-Chamberlain return to Arsenal?
Sky Sports report that Oxlade-Chamberlain has returned to Arsenal after a gap of eight years, as he was spotted in a training session with the Gunners' U21 side on Monday. Oxlade-Chamberlain is currently a free agent after his Besiktas contract was mutually terminated in the summer. Ahead of finding a new home, the experienced operator returned to his former club to continue training and keep himself fit and ready for a fresh challenge.
Why did Oxlade-Chamberlain leave Liverpool?
The England international won five trophies during his time at Anfield, including the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020, with his most productive season being the 2019-20 campaign, where he made 43 appearances and scored eight goals.
In an interview with The Athletic this summer, Oxlade-Chamberlain revealed why he parted ways with the Reds two years ago. He said: "It was never said. I obviously got the picture. I got told before they released the statement: 'Just so you know, we're putting this out about you, Milly, Bobby and Naby leaving'. And I was like, 'Oh, OK. Thanks'. But there was nothing official at any point before. It was just... the silence was enough to know what the situation was. I want to be the best person to everyone around me and a good person to have around the lads, the staff, stuff like that.
"You just expect certain things to be told - whether it's good, bad, whatever, that's how the game goes. The lack of communication was a bit surprising. [He and Klopp] had a good relationship. There was never any falling-out or anything like that. I understand as a manager it's not easy to navigate every player's needs, but when I was playing, I definitely enjoyed him a lot more than when I wasn't even on the bench! But that's how it goes."
Where will Oxlade-Chamberlain head to?
Oxlade-Chamberlain departed Besiktas this summer after just two years in Turkey. The Englishman played under former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but struggled to make too much of a lasting impact at the club due to constant injury problems.
The 32-year-old midfielder, who is currently without a club, had emerged as a target for a number of English clubs in the summer, including Tom Brady-backed Birmingham City and newly-promoted Premier League club Leeds United, but none of the moves materialised.
Sky Sports pundits further claimed that the ex-Gunners star could link up with his former colleague Jack Wilshere at Luton Town. Wilshere is in charge of the Hatters, who are currently placed 10th in the League One table with 19 points from 13 matches. The experienced Englishman could be a key addition to Wilshere's squad on a free transfer, as the club aim to finish as high as possible in the third tier this year.
