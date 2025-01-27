'It's not the worst decision in the world' - Dermot Gallagher gives verdict on referee Michael Oliver's decision to send off Myles Lewis-Skelly for 'very cynical' foul on Matt Doherty during Arsenal's win against Wolves M. Lewis-Skelly Arsenal Wolverhampton vs Arsenal Wolverhampton Premier League

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has delivered his verdict on Myles Lewis-Skelly's controversial red card for Arsenal against Wolves.