'Non-league stuff' - Chelsea star blasted for 'stupid' error after Blues held by Burnley

Chelsea drew 1-1 with Burnley at the death, as Zian Flemming's 93rd-minute header earned the 19th-placed side a point at Stamford Bridge, after Wesley Fofana had been sent off. Rosenior took aim at an unnamed player for failing to mark the correct player at the corner from which Flemming scored, and O'Hara has focused in on Sanchez's own error.

In the 85th minute, having claimed possession, Sanchez did not attempt to waste any time, and instead launched a counter-attack towards Joao Pedro, who had scored the opening goal. The Brazilian, though, was struggling with cramp, and could not chase the ball down.

"How old is (Robert) Sanchez?" O'Hara began on talkSPORT. "He's not young, is he. He's got plenty of experience. In the 85th minute, the ball comes to him. All you do, go down. Hold onto it."

"What does he do?" Cundy asked.

O'Hara replied: "He boots it straight to a Burnley player, and they're back on it! He's done it twice. I'm looking at him, going, 'What is he doing?'

"That ain't about being young, that's about being stupid!"