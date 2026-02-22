AFP
'Non-league stuff' - Chelsea star blasted for 'stupid' error after Blues held by Burnley
Chelsea drew 1-1 with Burnley at the death, as Zian Flemming's 93rd-minute header earned the 19th-placed side a point at Stamford Bridge, after Wesley Fofana had been sent off. Rosenior took aim at an unnamed player for failing to mark the correct player at the corner from which Flemming scored, and O'Hara has focused in on Sanchez's own error.
In the 85th minute, having claimed possession, Sanchez did not attempt to waste any time, and instead launched a counter-attack towards Joao Pedro, who had scored the opening goal. The Brazilian, though, was struggling with cramp, and could not chase the ball down.
"How old is (Robert) Sanchez?" O'Hara began on talkSPORT. "He's not young, is he. He's got plenty of experience. In the 85th minute, the ball comes to him. All you do, go down. Hold onto it."
"What does he do?" Cundy asked.
O'Hara replied: "He boots it straight to a Burnley player, and they're back on it! He's done it twice. I'm looking at him, going, 'What is he doing?'
"That ain't about being young, that's about being stupid!"
Sanchez's 'non-league stuff'
Both O'Hara and Cundy felt that Sanchez should have wasted time, with the latter adding: "Catch it, go down, kill the clock. He boots it to Joao Pedro, who's pulling up with cramp. What's he going to do when he gets it? It's 3v1.
"When if it's the perfect pass, what's he going to do? It's 3v1."
O'Hara continued: "You get hold of it, you go down, get the team up and then you boot it into the corner, right? You've wasted two minutes.
"That stuff there, right there, is where Chelsea are just ridiculous all the time.
"It's like non-league stuff."
Rosenior's fury
The 1-1 draw against Scott Parker’s 19th-placed side followed a capitulation from 2-0 up which saw fellow relegation battlers Leeds leave Stamford Bridge with a point earlier this month. The two results have put an end to what had been a strong start under Rosenior up until that point.
He told reporters: “We’ve set fire to four points from two home games. After the first goal, we lacked incision. Were too safe in our possession. It’s not good enough for a club of this level for me to come and say we were the better team. We need to win games. I know what the answer is and we will address it in the week.”
He continued: “There’s too many instances, even in my time here, where we have conceded goals from moments of lack of concentration, lack of accountability. Wolves away, Crystal Palace away, Leeds at home, today.
“The teams that win titles win games 1-0 even when they haven’t been their best. That should have been at least a 1-0 today.”
Rosenior added on Flemming's finish: “An assignment was missed. An assignment - a marking assignment - wasn't done. Flemming, we know, is their best header of the ball.
“And there was a player who I won't… I'm not here to throw players under the bus, I will always protect my players, I will deal with it in the week. There was a player we assigned that duty who marked the wrong player. There are too many instances where we've conceded goals from moments of lack of concentration and accountability.
“You need to have players you can rely on in the moment to do a job. There are certain values you need to have in your team. It's down to assessing players and the ones you assess in the right moment. We need players who in key moments can see things through.”
What comes next?
Chelsea face another stern test next weekend when they face league leaders Arsenal in a huge London derby. Rosenior's side are currently fourth in the table on goal difference ahead of Manchester United, who have a game in hand to play away at Everton on Monday.
