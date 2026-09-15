Enzo Maresca's task was supposed to be one of the toughest coaching jobs in modern football. Replacing a legend of Pep Guardiola's stature at Manchester City, inheriting an era that rewrote the club's history and reshaped competition in England and Europe, he faced a brutal brief: preserve that legacy while enduring endless comparisons with his predecessor.

Yet the opening weeks tell a different story. Maresca has made it look far simpler than anyone expected, steering Manchester City to four straight Premier League wins to share top spot with Arsenal. The early signs suggest the title race may once again come down to just those two.

One victory mattered more than the rest. It came in the hardest place and the hardest circumstances, as City returned from Old Trafford with a precious 1-0 win over Manchester United. They pulled it off despite spending a large chunk of the game down to ten men after Phil Foden's sending off.

The result was not even the most telling part. City's players never looked confused or panicked. They held their nerve to the final whistle, and that composure has become the most impressive hallmark of Maresca's early tenure.