'No one disrespected us' - Lamine Yamal defended over 18th birthday party as entertainers hired by Barcelona wonderkid respond to allegations L. Yamal Barcelona LaLiga

Lamine Yamal’s 18th birthday party has come under scrutiny after reports revealed that entertainers with dwarfism were hired, sparking a backlash from advocacy group Association of People with Achondroplasia and Other Bone Dysplasias (ADEE). However, one of the performers has defended the event, insisting no one was disrespected, and calling the controversy unfair and damaging to their profession.