This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Lamine Yamal under investigation as Spanish government respond to allegations about Barcelona wonderkid's 18th birthday party L. Yamal Barcelona LaLiga The Spanish Government has requested prosecutors to investigate whether Lamine Yamal broke the law in hiring dwarves to work his 18th birthday party. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Barcelona starlet could be fined up to €1m

Government official says "the law applies to everyone"

Concerns behaviour will rub off on impressionable young fans Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Club Friendlies KOB BAR Match preview