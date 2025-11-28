No Ivan Toney reuinion for Thomas Frank! Former Brentford striker set to stay in Saudi Arabia despite Tottenham interest

Al-Ahli’s new sporting director, Rui Pedro Braz, has absolutely no intention of sanctioning a sale or loan in January. The club, backed by significant state investment, would only consider parting with Toney if an elite-level replacement were secured, something they regard as extremely unlikely mid-season. The Saudi side are also buoyed by Toney’s contentment in his current surroundings. talkSPORT reports that his camp has communicated to interested Premier League clubs that the striker is settled, well-paid and not currently pushing for a move. His contract runs until 2028, and his financial terms, worth over £400,000 per week tax-free, create a barrier to any potential return. Moreover, Toney must remain abroad until at least April 2026 to retain his non-UK tax residency status. Any premature return would incur significant tax liabilities, further complicating any approach from English clubs.

Braz said: "Ivan Toney is a top player, a top striker. The rumours around his possible exit in January are not based on reality. It’s just not true. We’re counting on him, it makes zero sense to address this subject in November."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!