Neymar on the move?! Santos contract push could be hijacked by rivals as players urge Brazilian superstar to complete transfer

While Neymar faces a spell on the sidelines as he faces surgery on his knee problem, Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti has challenged the ex-Barcelona ace to prove his fitness and earn his spot in the national team's World Cup squad.

In early December, the Italian said: "There are many players who are very good, I need to choose players that are 100%. It's not just Neymar, it could be [Real Madrid forward] Vinicius. If Vinicius is at 90%, I'll call up another player who is at 100%, because it's a team that has a very high level of competence, especially up front. Up front, we have really many good players."

The former AC Milan boss also stated he does not "owe" Neymar a spot in his Brazil squad despite being a national hero.

He added: "If we talk about Neymar, we have to talk about other players. We have to think about Brazil, which can be with Neymar or without Neymar, with other players or without other players. The definitive list we will make after the FIFA date in March. I understand very well that they are very interested in Neymar, I want to clarify that we are in December, the World Cup is in June, I will choose the team that will go to the World Cup in May. If Neymar deserves to be, if he is well, better than someone else, he will play in the World Cup and period. I don't owe anyone a debt."