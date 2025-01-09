FBL-KSA-ESP-ATHLETIC BILBAO-BARCELONAAFP
Soham Mukherjee

Better than Neymar? Lamine Yamal pulls out Brazilian's famous celebration hours after sending Barcelona to Spanish Super Cup final

L. YamalNeymarAthletic Club vs BarcelonaAthletic ClubBarcelonaSuper CupAl HilalSaudi Pro League

Lamine Yamal emulated Neymar's famous 2013 celebration after firing Barcelona to the Spanish Super Cup final.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Yamal on target against Athletic Club
  • Barca beat them 2-0 in the semi-final
  • Pulled out Neymar's celebration after the match
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱