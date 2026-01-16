Next Man Utd permanent manager: Luis Enrique identified as THE perfect choice to sort out 'rollercoaster' Red Devils as former midfielder urges INEOS to go all out for PSG boss

With that in mind, ex-Red Devils star Kleberson - speaking in association with BetVictor Online Casino - told GOAL when asked who he would like to see drafted into the Theatre of Dreams: “For me, I really want to see Luis Enrique at Man United. Not just because he is a great coach, and he is a great coach, but what I see with his teams are that the players really connect with the coach. The connection is really good. The players like to play the way he wants, and they want to play that way, they don’t want to do anything different. They want to do everything for the club, but also for the coach.

“That is the thing that Man United have to have. Years ago they had that with Sir Alex Ferguson. Of course he had his personality, but when you went to the locker room, Ferguson would say something - or at a training session - and you wanted to work for him. When Luis Enrique coaches a team, I can see that. Man United need to strike hard to try and get him.

“I think to get Carrick now is a really good choice, just because he knows about the team and can put the basics down for the club. But the club needs to decide who they want as manager and do it as quickly as possible so he can start to think ‘I want to play 4-3-3, 4-3-2-1 or 4-2-3-1, which players can we bring?’ They cannot wait until the end of the season and try to bring in a big coach. Then he might not come and it’s Carrick again. I don’t want to see that.”

