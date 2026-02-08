The next Galactico? Real Madrid begin pursuit of PSG's Vitinha in bid to bring balance back to superstar squad

Real Madrid’s early thinking ahead of the summer includes several potential arrivals, with the returns of two former Los Blancos starlets also anticipated by the club hierarchy. Como attacking midfielder Nico Paz is expected to return to his former club for an agreed €9million (£7.8m/$10.6m) buy-back clause, with the 21-year-old having shone since signing for Cesc Fabregas’ side in 2024 and even becoming a part of the senior Argentina set-up with six caps for his country.

In addition, 19-year-old Endrick has already scored five goals in five games during his loan spell at Lyon and a return for the Brazilian to the Bernabeu is touted in AS’s report. Real Madrid’s hierarchy are said to believe there had been a ‘disastrous mismanagement’ of Endrick, who was hardly given an opportunity to prove himself in Madrid but is ‘more than fulfilling’ what was expected of him during his loan spell. He departed for Ligue 1 in January, with Los Blancos said to have had ‘no doubt’ that the move would be a successful one.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!