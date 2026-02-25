Newcastle star Sandro Tonali tipped for Juventus move by Italy legend

Tonali came through the youth ranks at Brescia before being snapped up by Serie A giants AC Milan in 2020, initially on loan before the move was made a permanent one. He won the Serie A title in 2021-22 at San Siro but left a year later, becoming the most expensive Italian footballer ever when Newcastle forked out €70 million (£61m/$83m) to take him to St James' Park.

His start to life on Tyneside was disrupted when he was handed a ten-month ban, including eight months in gambling rehabilitation, for breaching Italian betting regulations.

However, Tonali has since become an established star in the Premier League after impressing in Howe's side, helping the Magpies finish fifth in the 2024-25 season to qualify for the Champions League. It's been a trickier campaign domestically so far this term, but Newcastle will play in the last 16 of Europe's elite club competition after they beat Qarabag 9-3 on aggregate in the knockout round play-off, with Tonali scoring in the second leg on Tuesday night.