'I've never felt better' - Erling Haaland fires out warning ahead of Liverpool clash as Man City striker reveals how he 'keeps sharp'
High-pressure match at the Etihad
Both teams endured slow starts to the season, with a mix of new talent taking time to integrate into their new sides, a number of injury worries and indifferent form allowing Arsenal to establish an early lead in the title race. And the Etihad showdown takes on extra significance after Mikel Arteta's side drew away at Sunderland, giving City the chance to cut the gap on the Gunners to four points heading into the international break.
Haaland flying high again
Haaland is in phenomenal form, netting 27 goals in just 17 matches for club and country and the 13 Premier League goals in 10 games puts him at the top of the Golden Boot rankings. He also became the fastest player to reach 50 Champions League goals in 49 games earlier this season - by comparison it took Argentina maestro Lionel Messi 66 games to achieve the same feat. Understandably, Haaland is feeling well.
The Norwegian international said: "I feel this is the best version of myself - I’ve never felt better than now.
To keep sharp, I keep my mind in the right place, recover well, do the right things at home, eat the right things, connect when I have to on the pitch and when I am at home, relax as much as possible to stay balanced and in the zone."
'They are such a good and complete side'
City clash with a Liverpool team aiming to prove their recent wobble is over under Slot. The Reds were on a woeful run, losing six matches in seven in recent weeks, but home wins over Aston Villa and Real Madrid have given the Anfield faithful hope they've turned a corner. And Haaland has heaped praise on City's opponents.
He added: "I think they are a really solid team - they are Premier League champions - so they are a fantastic team, and they have got so many good players. I don’t think they have many weaknesses - they've had their struggles here and there - but they are such a good and complete side and that makes them one of the favourites to win the Premier League again. They are the champions, they are playing with the gold badge on their sleeve, so it’s going to be a difficult game. They spent a lot of money in the summer so what can you say? I don’t think they have many weaknesses."
Haaland analyses City's title hopes
Despite a slow start, City are still very much in the hunt for the Premier League title, which they surrendered last season to their opposition from Merseyside. Pep Guardiola's side finished trophy-less last term, prompting a squad revamp. Haaland has spoken about his team’s title hopes and has urged his team-mates to stay focused on themselves, rather than obsess about the form of other teams.
He said: "We shouldn’t think much about anyone else and just focus on ourselves. Getting better on the pitch together as a team and each individual improving (is best for us) and in the end, just try and win on a game by game basis."
