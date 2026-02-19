The most dramatic title-race collapses in Premier League history: From Steven Gerrard's slip to Sir Alex Ferguson's mind games and Arsenal throwing it away

Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard gathered his team-mates around him into a huddle and told them, "This does not f*cking slip now!" The Reds had just beaten title rivals Manchester City 3-2 to move two points clear of Chelsea at the top of the Premier League. Third-placed City still had two games in hand but defeat at Anfield had left them seven points behind the leaders.
A first top-flight title since 1990 was now there for the taking for Brendan Rodgers' resurgent Reds, who had surprisingly propelled themselves into contention with 10 consecutive wins. They extended that remarkable run to 11 by defeating Norwich the following weekend. But then, Liverpool capitulated.
Victory at home to a faltering Chelsea on April 27 would have effectively sealed the title and Jose Mourinho had even rotated his squad with a Champions League semi-final in mind.
However, despite dominating the game, they slipped up. Literally. In injury time at the end of a scoreless first half, Gerrard, of all people, lost his balance and the ball in his own half, allowing Demba Ba to race clear and score.
Liverpool, and Gerrard in particular, laid siege to the Chelsea goal in the second half but, as Rodgers lamented afterwards, Mourinho had "parked two buses" in front of the Kop goal. The increasingly desperate hosts could find no way through and their fate was sealed when Willian added a second goal in the dying seconds.
The Merseysiders were still in contention to win the title but then came 'Crystanbul' (a cruel reference to Liverpool's remarkable Champions League final comeback against AC Milan in 2005).
In their penultimate fixture of the season, Liverpool inexcusably blew a 3-0 lead at Crystal Palace. While repeatedly pouring forward in a desperate attempt to eat into City's superior goal difference, they left themselves wide open at the back in the closing stages of the game at Selhurst Park and were held to a draw that effectively ended their title challenge.
They knew it too. When the final whistle blew, Gerrard was left trying to console a distraught Luis Suarez, when it looked like the skipper needed some support himself.
Indeed, what followed was "the worst three months" of Gerrard's life and he has subsequently admitted that he was left with painful memories that he'll never be able to erase from his mind.
"It would be easy if you lifted the carpet, pushed them under and you never thought about them again," he told The High Performance Podcast in 2020. "But I don't think that's ever going to be the case..."