Morocco legend Walid Regragui offers shock resignation as manager following AFCON final controversy - just four months before start of World Cup

The Moroccan national team has been plunged into a state of crisis following the stunning news that Regragui has submitted his resignation. The timing of the announcement could hardly be more damaging, with the Atlas Lions scheduled to begin their 2026 World Cup campaign in North America in just four months. Regragui, the architect of Morocco's historic rise over the last four years, has reportedly informed the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) of his desire to step down immediately.

The decision follows a period of intense emotional highs and lows for the squad. Morocco recently reached the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, their first appearance in the showpiece event since 2004. However, a narrow 1-0 defeat to Senegal in a match marred by officiating controversy and post-match tension seems to have been the final straw for the manager. While fans expected the team to build on that momentum for the World Cup, Regragui appears to believe that his tenure has reached its natural conclusion.