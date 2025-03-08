Mohamed Salah Erling Haaland Liverpool Man City 2024-25Getty/GOAL
Mohamed Salah destined to make Premier League history as Liverpool hero matches record held by Man City striker Erling Haaland & Arsenal hero Thierry Henry

Mohamed Salah is destined to make Premier League history as the Liverpool hero matched Erling Haaland & Arsenal hero Thierry Henry's records.

  • Salah inspired Liverpool to a comeback victory against Southampton
  • Scored twice in the second half to take his PL G/A tally to 44
  • Equalled Haaland & Henry's tally in a 38-game PL campaign
