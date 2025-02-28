Revealed: Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah on course to BOTH break Alan Shearer's Premier League goalscoring record if duo remain in England
Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah have been tipped to break Alan Shearer's Premier League goalscoring record if the duo continues in England.
- Salah currently has 182 PL goals
- Tipped to go past Shearer's record in the 2028-29 season
- Haaland could go past the 260 mark in the 2030-31 campaign