Mohamed Salah and Liverpool are done - now the Reds MUST secure Antoine Semenyo to replace 'the Egyptian King' in January

It remains a difficult idea to wrap one's head around. Six months ago, Salah was saluting Arne Slot for affording him the freedom to wreck havoc on the Premier League. At Elland Road last Saturday, he effectively accused the Dutchman of making him a scapegoat for the champions' struggles this season.

The likes of Steven Gerrard are still hoping that common sense prevails, that a way can be found to welcome Salah back into the fold after he was dropped for the midweek trip to Milan. But thanks to the intrepid reporting of Clarence Seedorf, we learned after the 1-0 win over Inter at San Siro that Slot is not in a conciliatory mood. As a result, the expectation is that Salah will be once again admitted from the squad for the visit of Brighton, meaning we may have already seen the last of 'The Egyptian King' in a Liverpool shirt.

It's a desperately sad situation, especially for the fans, but it's not one that the board can really afford to dwell on if the relationship between the manager and the player really is broken beyond all repair. Indeed, the only positive aspect of this dreadfully negative situation for Liverpool is that there is a player available on the January transfer market that would help fill the massive void left behind by the third-highest goal-scorer in the club's history...