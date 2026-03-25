Mohamed Salah agrees to give up £400,000 Liverpool salary to facilitate free summer exit

Salah addressed his impending departure in a poignant video message on Tuesday evening. "Unfortunately the day has come. This is the first part of my farewell," he stated. "I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season. I never imagined how deeply this club, this city, these people would become part of my life. Liverpool is not just a football club. It's a passion. It's a history. It's a spirit. I can't explain it in words to anyone not part of this club. We celebrated victory. We won the most important trophies and we fought together through the hardest time in our life.

"I want to thank everyone who was part of this club throughout my time here, especially the teammates, past and present. And to the fans, I don't have enough words. The support you showed me, through the best time of my career, and you stood by me in the toughest times. It's something I will never forget, and something I will take with me always. Leaving is never easy. You gave me the best time of my life, I will always be one of you, this club will always be my home, to me and to my family. Thank you for everything. Because of all of you, I will never walk alone."



