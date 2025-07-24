'Making this change is seismic'- Takeaways from Don Garber's 'MLS 3.0' initiative, including calendar shift, streaming insights, All-Star format and roster rules revamp

The MLS Commissioner discussed several topics, including roster rules, viewership and a potential fall-to-spring schedule

AUSTIN, Texas - Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber showed about 10 to 15 minutes late to his annual midseason All-Star address, looked around the room and smiled as he blamed traffic for his delay.

"I can remember the days when there was no traffic on the way to a game, but it's great to be here," he said

While there was plenty of attention on Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi's decision to skip MLS's midsummer classic, Garber largely focused on growth and change - especially to current roster rules, the calendar and the All-Star format. He revealed more than he has previously about Apple TV consumption and also touched on the recent protests around MLS regarding a lack of a statement about immigration enforcement.

"We have focused on what we're calling MLS 3.0," he said. "MLS in the next 30 years, a comprehensive strategy to drive our next era of growth, of innovation, global competitiveness, which we think is very important."

GOAL looks at the biggest takeaways from Garber's All-Star address.